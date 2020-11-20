Lose 40 lbs. in 40 days with Vitalife Weight Loss Program

SUMMARY: This segment produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.
A few weeks ago, we met Kiisha Bynum. She is on her weight loss journey with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program she has been on the program for about a year - and has already lost 140 pounds! But she's not at her goal weight - yet. We are following Kiisha on this 40 day round of weight loss, and it's time to check-in and see how she's doing. The coaching is a big factor - and Kiisha tells us about it.
Then Davis Jaspers, founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, chats with Val and Ryan about their program - and the special offer that's available.
For the first 50 people who call 844-988-THIN they can get the Windy City Live special - a $150 value, for $27!
