Health, fitness expert Stephanie Mansour shares tips on how to lose weight over the holiday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays can be a great time to spice up your workout routine, according to health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour.
Mansour suggested investing in a few things to switch up your at home workout including a vibrating foam roller and a pilates ring.
The pilates ring can be used to tone multiple areas of your body and the roller can help massage your muscles before and after a workout to increase blood flow.
If you're trying to be mindful about what you eat, Mansour also suggested a few easy swaps.
Skip some of the calories for an extra serving of vegetables by swapping pasta noodles for zucchini noodles.
Try some alternative flours such as almond or coconut in your holiday baking, Mansour suggested.
Or, to cut down on sugar, you can sub out sugar for apple sauce or honey, she said.
And if you are looking to treat yourself to some new athleisure wear this holiday season, Mansour shared some fashion trends.
Opt for leggings with cropped look or cut-outs as well as workout shirts with back cut-outs, she said. All the pieces are great for running laps and running errands.
Mansour has a whole host of other health and fitness tips available on her website.
