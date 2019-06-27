CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that we're getting into the summer heat, health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour has some new tips to help you lose weight and keep you fit.
She said keeping with a few routine regiments morning, noon and night will help point you in the right direction.
Staring your morning by jumping out of bed as soon as your alarm goes off kicks the day off. She also said staying hydrated and adding some lemon in your water can go a long way.
Mansour said to make sure you add veggies to your lunch. She also recommended to keep moving throughout the day, like standing at your desk.
Midday meditation also helps relieve stress and encourages your body to work better.
At night, Mansour said tea with honey is a relaxing way to curb late night cravings and making your room extra cozy could help you get a more restful sleep.
For more tips visit Step It Up With Steph.
Lose weight, stay fit with these easy fitness health tips
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News