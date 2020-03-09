Coronavirus concerns close Loyola Academy in Wilmette after student exposed to person with COVID-19, Woman with virus traveled on Amtrak in Chicago

Loyola Academy in Wilmette is closed Monday for a deep cleaning and to figure out the next steps after school officials said they learned Sunday night that a student and the student's family had contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.
An announcement posted on Loyola Academy's webpage said the student exposed was in class through Friday. The student and the student's family are now under a 14-day quarantine and so far, are not showing any symptoms and although the risk to other students is low, they did decide to cancel classes Monday.
This follows the closure of Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park. A teaching assistant there had been on a cruise ship, returned to work last month and later tested positive.
There are no students who are sick, and the school was disinfected on Saturday morning, and will remain closed until March 18.
With more cases popping up across our area, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be prepared for what may come.
"We want the public to be prepared as well and start thinking internally in their homes and communities on what they need to be doing," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
"We're not talking about this easy, airborne transmission," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "The primary way that this is transmitted is through the droplets when people cough and they sneeze."
Health officials also confirm there are now seven cases in Cook County. The latest case involves a Chicago man in his 60s.
Health officials said this might be the state's first case of community spread. Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH's commissioner, said that the man is a Chicago resident and he's currently hospitalized in serious condition.
Also on Sunday, Amtrak announced that officials in St. Louis County, Missouri, confirmed a new coronavirus case involving a Missouri woman who traveled on a train from Chicago to St. Louis last week.
The person has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 and is awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county officials told Amtrak.
Officials in Missouri said the woman called a hotline and went to the hospital and after being discharged, she was sent home. The woman and her family were ordered to self-quarantine, which officials said her family violated by visiting a school dance.
Officials said Union Station was cleaned and disinfected and Amtrak train number 303 is back in St. Louis.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
