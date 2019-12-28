chicago proud

Lurie Children's Hospital completes 34 heart transplants in 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new record for doctors at Lurie Children's Hospital is making Chicago proud.

They completed 34 heart transplants in 2019, which doctors estimated is the most done at any hospital this year.

Three of those transplants were done in the last four days. One of the recipients is 9-year-old Olivia, who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Olivia just had her second heart transplant. Her parents Lisa and Brian said they are grateful and humbled.

Doctors Carl Backer and Philip Thrush led the teams on all three surgeries this week. They say all three patients, including Olivia, are doing well.
