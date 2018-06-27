WINDY CITY LIVE

Made in Chicago: Blessed Organic Essentials

A northwest Indiana woman was inspired to create her own skincare line after her fight with thyroid cancer. (WLS)

After a battle with thyroid cancer, Christina King-Rogers had skin problems. She changed her lifestyle, her diet and everything else, but she still wasn't sure what she was putting on her skin.

By trial and error, she created her own skincare line, Blessed Organic Essentials.

She grew up on Chicago's south side at 69th and Stoney Island and now lives in northwest Indiana. Her line is carried in select Whole Foods stores and on Amazon. The products are all natural, plant based, locally sourced and made in small batches right here in the Chicago area.

Check out the Blessed Organic Essentials website: https://www.boessential.com/.

You can buy her cleanser on Amazon here.
