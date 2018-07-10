HEALTH & FITNESS

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in NJ

EMBED </>More Videos

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 9, 2018.

By
CAMDEN, N.J. --
A local family says their father is fighting for his life and his limbs. They say he contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey.

Dilena Perez-Dilan says her father Angel Perez is an avid crabber.

But on July 2, he was crabbing at Matt's Landing near the Maurice River. Hours later his right leg began to swell. Then she says it quickly got worse.

"It turned brown, blackish color. It was swelling, it was blistered," she recalled.

Photos taken by the family show the discoloration and swelling. He is now in the ICU at Cooper, the infection spread to all four limbs.

Dilena says doctors blame a bacteria called Vibrio. It's in a group commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.

Vibrio is found in brackish and seawater, especially during the hot summer months.
The family is now warning others to be mindful.

"Be careful. The water, as much as we need water, it can be poisonous. It can be dangerous and we don't know what we're getting into when we get in there. That's why they do use boots - people use boots and covers to protect themselves," said Dilena.

Mr. Perez has Parkinson's disease, so he is at a greater risk for problems.

But the New Jersey Health Department says if anyone has open cuts or scrapes, it's best to stay out of the brackish water.

Anyone with liver disease or a weakened immune system should also avoid eating raw shellfish because the bacteria can also be spread through food.
The infection is rare, but New Jersey does report several cases of it each year.

The Perez family is hoping for the best, but right now living day-by-day. They do say that Mr. Perez is in good spirits.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflesh eating bacteriau.s. & worldinfectionNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
ICE halts deportation of terminally-ill trafficking victim
Allergy med alternatives that don't require needles
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Thyroid cancer cases on the rise, especially for women
Lower-cost generic EpiPen, only $300, approved by FDA
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News