Health & Fitness

Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at North Carolina coast: Friends

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast, according to family friends.

They say David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington, but died Thursday at the hospital.

Argay is from Cary, North Carolina.

Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

The health department did not release details about when exactly Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

Health officials said these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.

Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinahealthcheckhealthfoodseafoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
South suburban officials meet to plan crime summit
Va. 6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks
CTU votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city
Deputy shot during traffic stop in NW Harris County: Sheriff
2 CPD officers injured after squad car hit by suspected drunk driver on NW Side
Show More
LIVE: Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
Most popular Halloween candies
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Heavy rain, potentially severe storms expected Friday
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
More TOP STORIES News