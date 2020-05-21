Health & Fitness

Austin husband donates kidney to his wife after weeks of delays due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas -- After experiencing weeks of delays because of the coronavirus, an Austin couple is going through a kidney transplant, donated from husband to wife.

Robert and Elsa Garza have been married for 20 years and they have a shocking amount in common.

"We're both born the same day, the same year, the same hospital," Robert Garza told KVUE-TV.

Now the Austin couple is about to share a kidney, too.

"To be a match was another page in the story, so I was like, 'Wow, we're a match in everything,'" said Robert.

Robert planned to donate his kidney to his wife back in April to help keep her from going on dialysis, but then COVID-19 happened and the University Health System Transplant Center in San Antonio stopped allowing surgeries for patients who were stable and had a living donor.

SEE ALSO: Abortions and other 'unnecessary' surgeries must stop, Texas AG says

Elsa suffers from an autoimmune disease she said recently started attacking her kidneys, causing FSGS, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a scarring kidney disease. With a series of delays in the surgery due to the coronavirus, time wasn't on her side.

"My GFR numbers were dropping pretty dramatically," said Elsa. "I was hanging on by a thread and had stage 5 renal failure."

"I think one of the main worries we had in her case, and many of our cases when we postponed, was hoping we could resume an elective case with upmost safety before dialysis started," said Jennifer Milton, chief administrative officer of the University Health System Transplant Center in San Antonio.

She said dialysis can take a toll on the body and later impact the success of a transplant. Good news for them: earlier this month, the governor's restrictions on elective surgeries expired. That's why now the mother of two is able to have her surgery before being in need of dialysis. She'll tell you getting this kidney holds even more meaning because of whom it's from.

"It means a lot," said Elsa Garza. "I married my soulmate. It gives me an opportunity to enjoy the rest of my journey with my husband. He's given me a second chance of life."

SEE ALSO: The need for organ donations during the COVID-19 crisis
There's been a concern for many patients that are sitting on an organ wait list as COVID-19 has made an impact.

