Coronavirus

Man lost 81-year-old mom to coronavirus, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime

By Stephanie Sierra
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A California man who lost his mom to COVID-19 was able to say goodbye, but it had to be over FaceTime.

Mike Carter and his wife Dee O'Moore struggled to find closure after saying goodbye to his 81-year-old mom, Pat, Monday night.

"Thank God for the kind nurse that was taking care of mom," Carter said. "She was able to get us on FaceTime, so we could tell her that we love her."

RELATED: NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say

Pat arrived in San Francisco from Panama on Feb. 28. Her condition was described as "lively" and "great" visiting with family and friends.

Two weeks later, complications with allergies sent Pat to the emergency room. Pat's symptoms were mild at first, but they progressed to pneumonia within a week.

"Her breathing started to become more rapid and her cough more pronounced," Carter said. "We did have the concern it was quite possibly COVID-19."
Carter's suspicion became true.

"It happened so quickly," said Carter, adding he didn't expect his parting words would be through FaceTime.

"I think the worst part of it, all the five days, was not being able to be there physically in that room with her," said Carter.

It's a sad reality for families like Carter and O'Moore who are coping with loss during these strange times.
"Families will be hurt and families will be broken and everybody needs to take this seriously," Carter said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josecaliforniacoronavirushospitalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Aurora factory to begin making emergency beds to help fight COVID-19
House debates $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
Tips on how to clean a car amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 40 people report symptoms after attending service at church in Glenview
Chicago AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms expected Saturday; cloudy with light rain Friday
'Dear God, stay home': Lightfoot closes Chicago lakefront
Forced to work: City to enforce paid sick leave rules during 'stay-at-home' order
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
Pres. Trump approves Illinois' disaster declaration
Aurora factory to begin making emergency beds to help fight COVID-19
Show More
These are what COVID-19 infected lungs look like
Jackson bridge over Kennedy closes Friday for 2 years
Tips on how to clean a car amid COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 2,538 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News