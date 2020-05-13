Coronavirus Illinois: Check these maps to see where COVID-19 cases are growing and falling in IL

You can hover over any county in the U.S. and find out how many new cases there have been in the past week and if it's up or down from the previous week.
The darker the color is, the more cases there are.
You can also check death rates state by state and county by county.
You can view the National Geographic maps by visiting this link. When you visit the site, you may be prompted with a free sign up page.
As you scroll through the maps, note you can also take a look at trends over the past seven days.
For example, Illinois, as of this writing, has had 17,279 new cases in the past week, which is down from 17,787 cases in the previous week.
Keep in mind, these numbers will obviously change on a week-to-week basis.
The map also displays numbers on the county level. In the Chicago area, As of May 13, Cook County reported a decrease in numbers over the last week while DuPage, Kane and Lake (Ill.) counties reported an increase in weekly cases.
Cook County reported 10,247 new cases, down from 11,774 the previous week. Meanwhile, Kane reported 1,386 weekly cases, up from 898 the previous week; DuPage reported 1,203 new cases, up from 1,182 the previous week and Lake reported 1,292 new cases, up from 1,178 the previous week.
To get an idea of what these maps look like, check out the images below.
For more information, visit NatGeo.com.