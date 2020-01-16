CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly $20 million of recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois in just the last two weeks.
RELATED: Weed-related emergency room visits up after legalization in Illinois, doctors say
Even though it's been wildly popular, some local doctors want to remind people about the risks.
Doctor Jenny Lu from Stroger Hospital joined ABC7 Thursday morning to talk about the risks from marijuana.
Marijuana health risks remain despite legalization in Illinois, doctors say
MARIJUANA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News