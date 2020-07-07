Coronavirus

MASK TEST: Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in

What are the best masks or face coverings to protect those around you from the coronavirus? Here's what researchers say.
Good hygiene, social distancing and face masks. By now, we know that those are key components when it comes to protecting ourselves and one another from COVID-19. But all masks are not created equal.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University did a study to see which works best to protect people around you.

Different fabrics, construction and fit - they put a wide variety of face coverings to the test, such as a bandanna, a loosely folded cotton handkerchief, the popular homemade double-layer cotton covering, and an over-the-counter cone style.

In the lab, the single-layer bandanna performed the worst, with respiratory droplets still traveling more than 3.5 feet. They also lingered in the air.

EMBED More News Videos

We asked an expert from UCLA for tips on how to properly wear a mask.



The best option was the homemade two-layer mask made of quilting cotton, a more densely woven fabric. Droplets traveled up and down from the inside, but only 2.5 inches forward.


But ABC Medical Editor Dr. Jen Ashton says take this study with a grain a salt as the simulation is in a lab. In the real world, wind, humidity and other factors can play role.

"To be clear we are at a stage when anything is better than nothing," said Ashton.

EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssocial distancingface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
EPA approves 2 Lysol products as 1st to effectively kill COVID-19 on surfaces
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed
"Ask the doctor" forum: Experts answer your coronavirus questions
CORONAVIRUS
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 587
Chicago Dogs to hold first home game at Impact Field amid reopening
Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD sergeant's son among victims of July 4th weekend violence
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 587
19 shot, 4 fatally Monday in Chicago
1 charged with murder for fatal West Side shooting of girl, 7
1 in custody after toddler beaten to death in Bronzeville
'I believe in white power': McHenry woman charged after face mask dispute
Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Show More
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
Chicagoans try to beat the heat as temps continue to rise
'Blackout Day 2020' encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses
Chicago Dogs to hold first home game at Impact Field amid reopening
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, few storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News