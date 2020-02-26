Health & Fitness

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, American Medical Association officials to announce new health investments on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join leaders from the American Medical Association and West Side United Wednesday to announce $6 million in private sector investments for community improvements on the West Side.

West Side United will allocate the funds as low-interest loans to local businesses for economic development projects, health care initiatives and quality-of-life improvements, Mayor Lightfoot's Office said.

West Side United was founded in 2017 and aims to reduce the life expectancy gap between the Loop and 10 West Side neighborhood by 50 percent by 2050.

The West Side United collaborative is comprised of six Chicago hospitals, including Rush University Medical Center, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, AMITA Health, Cook County Health, Sinai Health System, and University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System.
