Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot announces measures to support homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday new measures to support Chicago's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Lightfoot announces the establishment of a citywide system to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in shelters and encampments.

"This effort has required the unprecedented mobilization of our city workforce in collaboration with medical providers, shelter operators and advocacy organizations centering on both prevention and response," Lightfoot said.

Last week, the city started taking some homeless people to YMCA's or hotel rooms in order to free up hospital beds. On Monday, Mayor Lightfoot announced an additional partnership with the Salvation Army to provide 699 beds, including facilities for women and children.

Additional steps announced Monday include enlisting medical professionals to work with shelter staff on symptom screening as well as the distribution of more than 25,000 pieces pf personal protection equipment to shelter staff and residents. Mayor Lightfoot also announced additional testing for shelter residents and staff.

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services has also visited encampments to respond to needs as well as to install portable bathrooms and handwashing stations.

Mayor LIghtfoot also announced additional testing for shelter residents and staff as well as providing temporary housing for vulnerable residents.
