Health & Fitness

COVID 19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot joins sports teams to encourage young adults to follow coronavirus guidelines

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is joining up with Chicago's sports teams in an effort to encourage young adults to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Mayor Lightfoot launched the "We Are All One Home Team" campaign, which seeks to encourage young adults to wear masks, keep social distancing and follow other health guidelines.

"If we're going to win against the greatest public health challenge we've ever faced, none of us can afford to sit on the sidelines and warm the benches," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The 'We Are All One Home Team' campaign means that we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe, especially our youngest residents who must continue to follow our public health guidelines. We cannot afford to let our guard down - it's time to team up with your masks up."

RELATED: Mayor Lightfoot launches campaign with Chicago sports teams to encourage staying home amid COVID-19 pandemic

The campaign will utilize digital and out-of-home billboards as well as social media channels.

Last April, Mayor Lightfoot joined each of Chicago's sports teams, Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, Fire, Red Stars, Sky, and White Sox, for the "We Are Not Playing" campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoissportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Indiana COVID-19 cases increase by 734
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found dismembered
Man stabs attacker in Brown Line station, police say
Show More
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Woman chased by bison at Yellowstone Park
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage moved to new Glencoe site
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, scattered storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News