CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is joining up with Chicago's sports teams in an effort to encourage young adults to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Mayor Lightfoot launched the "We Are All One Home Team" campaign, which seeks to encourage young adults to wear masks, keep social distancing and follow other health guidelines.
"If we're going to win against the greatest public health challenge we've ever faced, none of us can afford to sit on the sidelines and warm the benches," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The 'We Are All One Home Team' campaign means that we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe, especially our youngest residents who must continue to follow our public health guidelines. We cannot afford to let our guard down - it's time to team up with your masks up."
RELATED: Mayor Lightfoot launches campaign with Chicago sports teams to encourage staying home amid COVID-19 pandemic
The campaign will utilize digital and out-of-home billboards as well as social media channels.
Last April, Mayor Lightfoot joined each of Chicago's sports teams, Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, Fire, Red Stars, Sky, and White Sox, for the "We Are Not Playing" campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19.
COVID 19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot joins sports teams to encourage young adults to follow coronavirus guidelines
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More