Health & Fitness

Mayor Lightfoot, officials break ground on new Morgan Park health center at site of old Target store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ground was broken Wednesday morning on a new community health center in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

It will be located inside the former Target store at 119th Street and Marshfield Avenue.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is opening the center. It's expected to create 550 jobs in the area.

"Our mission to expand equity across Chicago isn't limited to economic investment, but includes access to health and wellness support, jobs, and other vital resources needed for our families and communities to thrive," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "This commitment by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois marks the latest step in that important journey, reflecting the vitality of our Morgan Park community, and drive continued investment across our entire South Side."

The center will offer free health and wellness classes, including yoga and nutrition classes, Mayor Lightfoot's office said.

Construction is expected to be finished by the middle of next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagomorgan parkbusiness
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: ATM stolen from South Loop store
Off-duty cop accused of hitting on-duty officer in the face in Lakeview
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Little Village paleta vendor who received $380K from GoFundMe campaign in 2016 dies
Show More
Man left for dead in Calif. street as dozens drive by after hit-and-run
Brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain, snow Wednesday
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales to smuggle into Mexico, authorities say
Queen Elizabeth II ditches real fur
More TOP STORIES News