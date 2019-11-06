Mayor Lightfoot, officials break ground on new Morgan Park health center at site of old Target store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ground was broken Wednesday morning on a new community health center in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.It will be located inside the former Target store at 119th Street and Marshfield Avenue.Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is opening the center. It's expected to create 550 jobs in the area."Our mission to expand equity across Chicago isn't limited to economic investment, but includes access to health and wellness support, jobs, and other vital resources needed for our families and communities to thrive," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "This commitment by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois marks the latest step in that important journey, reflecting the vitality of our Morgan Park community, and drive continued investment across our entire South Side."The center will offer free health and wellness classes, including yoga and nutrition classes, Mayor Lightfoot's office said.Construction is expected to be finished by the middle of next year.