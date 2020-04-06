Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to address COVID-19 impact on African-American community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to share data about the spread of coronavirus in Chicago and its impact on the African-American community.
Research on COVID-19 deaths in the Chicago area shows African-American people are more likely to die from the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health released statistics Sunday that show that in Chicago, black residents make up 68 percent of the fatalities and white residents account for 11 percent and eight percent are Hispanic.
"We know all too well that there are general disparities in health outcomes that play along these racial lines and the same may be true for this virus," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We have worked to ensure that all of our communities can access healthcare they need as COVID-19 spreads."
Governor JB Pritzker said it represents a large problem.
"So, we already started out with an unequal system of health care for people," Pritzker said. "And then it gets massively exacerbated when you bring on something like COVID-19, which clearly requires an enormous amount of health care provision. So I'm deeply concerned about this. I've seen these stats."
The governor said he's seen similar data in other states like Michigan and Louisiana.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website
