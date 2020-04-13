Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to announce measures to support homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Monday new measures to support Chicago's homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the city started taking some homeless people to YMCA's or hotel rooms in order to free up hospital beds.
Mayor Lightfoot's new announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.
