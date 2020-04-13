coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to announce measures to support homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Monday new measures to support Chicago's homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Last week, the city started taking some homeless people to YMCA's or hotel rooms in order to free up hospital beds.

Mayor Lightfoot's new announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooplori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
UChicago launches COVID-19 blood plasma trial as prospective treatment
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
Funeral to be held for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
Lightfoot calls Little Village smokestack implosion 'unacceptable'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Easter weekend violence
Show More
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
UChicago launches COVID-19 blood plasma trial as prospective treatment
At least 17 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong winds and chilly on Monday
Funeral to be held for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News