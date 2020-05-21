coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce mental health supports for Chicagoans

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created a mental health crisis for many people.

Thursday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce a package of mental health supports for people who are facing challenges.

RELATED: Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for the announcement at 1 p.m.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council held a virtual meeting where Mayor Lightfoot urged them to continue to focus on COVID-19 relief for residents.
