Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce new COVID-19 prevention measures Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce new measures Wednesday in the city's fight against coronavirus.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck and Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno to announce the new efforts aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Chicago.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Tuesday night, Chicago police set up several checkpoints around the city to reinforce the stay at home policy.

The checkpoints, described by police as "Roadside Safety and Informational Check Points," will be held in each police district from April 7 to April 9 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. They will last for about 45 minutes, police said.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Tuesday night, officers handed out fliers and answered people's questions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
