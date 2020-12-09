Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on vaccine distribution plans

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is pending approval from FDA
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update on Chicago's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans Wednesday.

The first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United Kingdom Tuesday. In the U.S., the FDA has not yet approved a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer's is up for review on Thursday.

Thousands of doses are believed to already pre-positioned in the Chicago area, ready for deployment as soon as the FDA gives the expected green light to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. It is something that could happen by the end of the week and approval, can't come soon enough.

"These next four weeks may be the most crucial month of this entire pandemic," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We quite literally have very limited leeway in our hospital systems to manage another surge."

Illinois is expected to receive around 109,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine in its first shipment, enough to inoculate around 54,500 people. Chicago, because of its size will receive its own shipment of the vaccine, anticipating it will get enough to cover 20 to 25,000 people.

"We have plans to get it out in approximately the first week to all 34 hospitals and in the following week all 128 of our long term care facilities, so we're excited and ready to go," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopvaccineslori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
2 found fatally shot in Beach Park garage
Tanja Babich supports daughter by wearing glasses on-air, message resonates
WI Republicans put Christmas tree in closed Capitol, defying gov
19 undelivered packages found dumped in trash on South Side
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Parents scramble to find most wished for holiday toys
Show More
Wicker Park party busted, Ann Sather cited for COVID restriction violations
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
5 injured, 1 critically, in Rogers Park police shootout
Highest-ranking soldier disciplined in Fort Hood shakeup is Illinois native
Chicago Weather: Sunny and mild Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News