COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on vaccine distribution plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update on Chicago's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans Wednesday.The first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United Kingdom Tuesday. In the U.S., the FDA has not yet approved a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer's is up for review on Thursday.Thousands of doses are believed to already pre-positioned in the Chicago area, ready for deployment as soon as the FDA gives the expected green light to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. It is something that could happen by the end of the week and approval, can't come soon enough."These next four weeks may be the most crucial month of this entire pandemic," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We quite literally have very limited leeway in our hospital systems to manage another surge."Illinois is expected to receive around 109,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine in its first shipment, enough to inoculate around 54,500 people. Chicago, because of its size will receive its own shipment of the vaccine, anticipating it will get enough to cover 20 to 25,000 people."We have plans to get it out in approximately the first week to all 34 hospitals and in the following week all 128 of our long term care facilities, so we're excited and ready to go," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.