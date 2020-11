Chicago COVID-19: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on city's coronavirus testing efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give an update on Chicago's COVID-19 and the city's testing efforts amid a rise in cases.Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady.The update comes as a Stay-at-Home Advisory took effect in Chicago on Monday, asking residents to stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential reasons such as food, work and medical care. The city has also announced return dates for a return to in-person learning for Chicago Public Schools students. Meanwhile, the city will be holding webinars for employees and businesses to remind them of COVID-19 protocols.The city says employees are protected from retaliation for staying home from work for certain COVID-19 retaliations.The webinar for worker protections will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday and the employer requirements webinar will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday. For more information on the webinars, visit chicago.gov/laborstandards.