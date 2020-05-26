Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make announcement on Chicago's contact tracing efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make an announcement Tuesday on the city's efforts to ramp up contact tracing efforts.Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for the 1 p.m. press conference.While the rest of Illinois is on track to move into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's reopening plan this Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week said the city is not ready yet. She said trends suggest Chicago will be ready to move to Phase 3 in early June.