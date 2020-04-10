coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to tour McCormick Place alternate care facility

By ABC 7 Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will tour the alternate care facility at McCormick Place Friday afternoon to view the latest progress made to use the convention center int he city's fight against COVID-19.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by the president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, Bob Reiter, and members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois National Guard.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

The Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois National Guard and local trade union members have worked around the clock to get over 1,700 patients. The work is currently one week ahead of its scheduled completion.

See inside Chicago COVID-19 hospital at McCormick Place

On Wednesday, an airlift brought in supplies including 500 individual isolation tents to provide a negative pressure environment.

The space is expected to open up later on this month if needed.
