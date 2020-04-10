Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to tour McCormick Place alternate care facility

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by the president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, Bob Reiter, and members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois National Guard.
The Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois National Guard and local trade union members have worked around the clock to get over 1,700 patients. The work is currently one week ahead of its scheduled completion.
On Wednesday, an airlift brought in supplies including 500 individual isolation tents to provide a negative pressure environment.
The space is expected to open up later on this month if needed.