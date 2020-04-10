coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot tours McCormick Place alternate care facility; announces upcoming virtual council meeting

By ABC 7 Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot toured the alternate care facility at McCormick Place Friday afternoon to view the latest progress made to use the convention center in the city's fight against COVID-19.

Lightfoot was joined by the president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, Bob Reiter, and members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois National Guard.

Officials said Friday the second phase of work to convert McCormick Place into the alternate care facility was completed.

"I want to stress how remarkable it was to put together a robust, unique medical care facility in such a short amount of time and with limited resources," Lightfoot said.

Phase Two of the project delivered 1,750 additional patient rooms, 43 nursing stations and fully built-out support rooms for medical supply storage, pharmacy and housekeeping services, officials said. The completion marks the latest step in bringing an additional 3,000 patient rooms online by the end of the month, providing capacity to address an anticipated surge in hospitalizations around the state related to COVID-19.

The Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois National Guard and local trade union members have worked around-the-clock to get over 1,700 patients. The work is currently one week ahead of its scheduled completion.

On Wednesday, an airlift brought in supplies, including 500 individual isolation tents to provide a negative pressure environment.

The space is expected to open up later this month, if needed.

Lightfoot also announced Friday that next week's City Council meeting will be held virtually.

The meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday will take place via videoconferencing. Residents can tune in at chicityclerk.com.

The meeting will be primarily to adopt rules addressing meetings by videoconference, and it is expected that a City Council meeting to consider substantive legislation will occur in the near future, city officials said. Future committee meetings will also be conducted by videoconference.
