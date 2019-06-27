CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will promote National HIV Testing Day by being tested herself at a South Side Walgreens.
The National Testing Day Initiative is aimed at raising public awareness about the latest in HIV prevention, treatment and car as well as promoting HIV testing as a part of routine health care.
Free and confidential HIV testing and information will be provided at some Walgreens locations nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. For a full list of locations, visit greaterthan.org/walgreens.
National HIV Testing Day: Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting test to raise awareness
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News