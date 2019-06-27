Health & Fitness

National HIV Testing Day: Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting test to raise awareness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will promote National HIV Testing Day by being tested herself at a South Side Walgreens.

The National Testing Day Initiative is aimed at raising public awareness about the latest in HIV prevention, treatment and car as well as promoting HIV testing as a part of routine health care.

Free and confidential HIV testing and information will be provided at some Walgreens locations nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. For a full list of locations, visit greaterthan.org/walgreens.
