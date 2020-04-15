coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give COVID-19 update

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update on COVID-19 in Chicago on Wednesday.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady for the news conference at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

Later on Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot will take part in a send-off for Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck, who is on his last day on the job Wednesday.

