Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give COVID-19 update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update on COVID-19 in Chicago on Wednesday.
Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady for the news conference at 1 p.m. at City Hall.
Later on Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot will take part in a send-off for Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck, who is on his last day on the job Wednesday.
