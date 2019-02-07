HOUSTON, Texas --Houston police continue their crackdown on medspas with the arrest of a man they say was illegally injecting patients with Botox and fillers.
Ricky Delatorre, 26, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at RD Aesthetica MedSpa in southwest Houston.
Officers with HPD's major offenders division say he's been performing non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including injections, without a license or doctor supervision.
On the clinic's website, Delatorre is identified as a medical assistant and "facility's injector." Medical assistants are not regulated in Texas. Delatorre is the registered owner of the clinic, according to online state records.
"Mr. Delatorre, is there anything you want to say," asked ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Jessica Willey. "Hi beautiful," he responded.
Police started investigating Delatorre after they received complaints following a series of ABC13 stories of similar arrests last year. A medical doctor is associated with the clinic, as required by law, but when an undercover officer went in for a consultation Wednesday, police say the doctor did not see him in person or via telemedicine. When reached by phone, she said she was aware of the arrest but had no comment.
Delatorre now faces a felony charge of unlawfully practicing medicine without a license.
