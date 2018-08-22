Meet your fitness needs with these 3 Chicago newcomers

Yoggic
3110 N. Sheffield Ave., Lakeview
Photo: yoggic/Yelp
Yoggic was founded by Gerard Sanchez and Jesus Villanueva, who left jobs in the corporate sector to establish the studio with the belief that "everyone and anyone should have access to the power of yoga," the studio explains on its website.
Classes are available for all skill levels, including the candlelit Power Detox; Power Beats, its signature flow class; and Journey Into Power, a heated hourlong vinyasa class. Check here for membership and pricing information.
Yoggic is off to a promising start with five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Vanessa R., who reviewed it on Aug. 7, wrote, "One word to describe this place, the owners, the studio, the practice and everything else: Amazing! Keep it up guys!"
Frank William S. noted, "I highly recommend practicing here. The owners and instructors always make me feel welcomed and the instructors will elevate your practice."
Yoggic is open from 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Club Pilates
907 W. Madison St., West Loop
Photo: club pilates/Yelp
Club Pilates is a fitness chain that now has three locations in Chicago. Founded in San Diego, it offers a modernized version of the regimen created by Joseph Pilates, the gym says on its website.
A free trial class is available and there are programs for beginners and advanced Pilates practitioners alike. Skill level is ranked on a scale from 1-2.5, with 1 being beginner and 2.5 being master. Classes include full body reformer sessions, functional interval training, cardio sculpt classes and more. Check out the website for more information, pricing and a full list of classes.
Club Pilates currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Arielle B. noted, "Beautiful studio with incredible instructors! Looking forward to trying all the class formats!"
Club Pilates - West Loop is open from 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.
First Ascent Climbing and Fitness
108 N. State St., Floor 4, The Loop
Photo: first ascent climbing and fitness/Yelp
First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is a rock climbing, yoga and personal training spot. The small chain was started by a group of local Chicago climbers aiming to give back to the community.
Climbers can talk to bouldering experts and meet others in the community by attending a community session, and the workout spot offers yoga classes tailored specifically toward the enhancement of climbers' skills. Climbing classes include Learning to Boulder, Bouldering 101 and Movement and Technique. (To see the schedules, visit the facility's website.)
First Ascent Climbing and Fitness currently has just one review on Yelp.
Yelper Julia G. wrote, "This was my first visit to a bouldering gym and I think I might be hooked! It's too bad I don't live nearby or else I would look into switching gyms and signing up for a membership."
First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.