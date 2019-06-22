Meeting to be held to address lead contamination in University Park water

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Aqua Illinois customers will have the opportunity to express their concerns about elevated levels of lead in south suburban University Park during an informational meeting Saturday morning.
The utility company's president, Craig Blanchette, will attend the meeting. It will start at 10 a.m. at 90 Towncenter Drive.
More than 1,000 customers remain under a "do not consume" order in University Park. Blanchette admitted Friday to ABC7 Eyewitness News that he knew about a potential problem almost a year ago.
The "do not consume" order was issued last Saturday after elevated levels of lead were detected in the water for Aqua Illinois customers in University Park, Green Garden and Monee Township.
Blanchette said the elevated lead levels were first detected in August 2018 but were within Illinois Environmental Protection Agency standards.
Blanchette took ownership of the issue Friday and said people in University Park deserve better.
"They should be able to turn it on, drink it, with a high level of confidence. And that's a confidence we are going to have to rebuild with this community," he said. "We want them to have the highest quality of water, the water that we promised them. They expect and deserve better than this."
Blanchette said the higher levels were found after switching from well water to water from the Kankakee River and to a different chemical treatment to remove rust in pipes.
Blanchette said the company tried to fix the issue in 2018 by changing the dose of chemical treatment.
Blanchette said Aqua Illinois -- in compliance with regulations -- did not have to retest the water for lead sooner than this May, nine months after higher levels of lead were first found.
But he said a new water treatment phosphate will fix the lead problem by coating home pipes again.
Blanchette said it could potentially take weeks to restore safe water to the University Park community, but having taps running will help the new treatment get into the pipes.
Aqua Illinois has distributed more than 15,000 cases of bottled water, Blanchette said, and customers will not be charged for water that they cannot consume.
