Meeting for Mercy Hospital proposed sale to Insight Chicago could determine future

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10387757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If the deal is approved, Mercy would operate as a full-service, acute care hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A meeting Monday could determine the future of Mercy Hospital on Chicago's South Side.The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Board will discuss the proposed sale of the hospital to Insight Chicago.The sale would prevent the hospital from closing. However, some members of the community want the state to take over Mercy Hospital to guarantee it remains a full-service facility.Insight Chicago, a non-profit corporation that is affiliated with two Michigan hospitals, entered into an non-binding agreement to buy the hospital early March.If approved, Insight would operate Mercy as a full-service, acute care hospital.Mercy Hospital filed for bankruptcy last month. The hospital's owner, Trinity Health, had applied with the state to open Mercy as an outpatient clinic, but was denied.Under its $13 million proposal, the clinic would have provided the neighborhood with services like urgent care, X-rays and CT scans.Community activists said turning the hospital into a clinic would negatively impact the health of the surrounding neighborhood.The same board sided with community members back in December when it unanimously voted to deny Trinity's application to close Mercy this year.The Bronzeville neighborhood hospital is Chicago's oldest, serving mostly low-income residents, the elderly and people of color.The next closest hospital is several miles away. Its closure would create what the community calls a "health care desert" on the South Side.