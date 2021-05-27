COVID-19 vaccine

Memorial Day travelers have COVID-19 vaccine access up, down Illinois

COVID-19 vaccine Illinois: Shots available from Union Station to along Interstate 55 near Pontiac
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID vaccine hesitancy could dash Chicago's big reopening plans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Memorial Day weekend travelers up and down Illinois.

The state announced clinics at Union Station in Chicago and four TravelCenters of America locations in Mount Vernon, Troy, Effingham and Bloomington.

RELATED: COVID vaccine hesitancy could dash Chicago's big reopening plans

Wally's and Hy-Vee are also offering a clinic for travelers along Interstate 55 near Pontiac.

Travelers will be offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition to the weekend clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19 vaccine. They're listed at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

RELATED: Cook County closing mass vaccination sites in Tinley Park, South Holland, River Grove

"Memorial Day weekend travelers will have yet another chance to join the more than 6 million Illinoisans who have gotten vaccinated," Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoistravelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicmemorial daycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Production of another COVID-19 vaccine to begin in weeks
1st cruise ship to depart US in more than a year sails June 26
COVID vaccine hesitancy could dash Chicago's big reopening plans
Cook County closing 3 mass vaccination sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 1, killed in Near West Side hit-and-run: CPD
Man dies after car lands in Bolingbrook pond near I-55, I-355
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking in Avondale
Man fatally shot in rideshare vehicle on South Side: CPD
San Jose shooter had talked of workplace attacks
Chad Daybell makes 1st court appearance on murder charges
CTA unveils discounts on select passes for summer travel
Show More
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopens this weekend
Biden orders US intel to further investigate COVID-19 origins
Victims identified in deadly California shooting at VTA light railyard
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
Suspected San Jose shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive
More TOP STORIES News