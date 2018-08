June is Men's Health Awareness Month.. Women are often the gatekeepers of men's health and make the doctors' appointments in addition to encouraging men to go see a doctor.One of the most important reasons for men to get regular checkups is prostate cancer. It is the most common non-skin, male-specific cancer in the U.S., affecting one in seven men.Us Too International is prostate cancer advocacy group the encourages awareness and early testing for the disease.For more information visit: www.ustoo.org