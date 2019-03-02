HEALTH & FITNESS

Michigan man charged with running illegal dentist's office in basement

A man in Michigan has been charged with running an illegal dentist's office in his basement.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. --
Authorities say a man originally from Europe illegally practiced dentistry in the basement of his suburban Detroit home and allegedly used his church to get referrals.

Leka Gjokaj was arraigned Friday in a Macomb County court on a charge of being an unlicensed dentist. The 55-year-old Clinton Township resident was held on a $5,000 bond, but prosecutors say he may have overstayed his visa.

An Albanian interpreter was on the phone to assist Gjokaj.

Defense attorney Paul Lulgjuraj (LOO'-juh-reye) says his client is a legitimate dentist, but doesn't know if he is licensed in Michigan.

A search found a dentist chair, an X-ray machine, molds for teeth and other items. Authorities say the man told them he was seeing one or two patients a day.

The felony is punishable by up to four years in prison. His next hearing is March 13.
