Coronavirus

Early Moderna coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging, company says

By Marilyn Marchione
An experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced Monday.

Study volunteers given either a low or medium dose of the vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. had antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

In the next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.

In all, 45 people have received one or two shots of the vaccine, which was being tested at three different doses. The kind of detailed antibody results needed to assess responses are only available on eight volunteers so far.

The vaccine seems safe, the company said, but much more extensive testing is needed to see if it remains so. A high dose version is being dropped after spurring some short-term side effects.

The results have not been published and are only from the first of three stages of testing that vaccines and drugs normally undergo. U.S. government officials have launched a project called "Operation Warp Speed" to develop a vaccine and hopefully have 300 million doses by January.

Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in the first stages of testing or nearing it. Health officials have said that if all goes well, studies of a potential vaccine might wrap up by very late this year or early next year.

More than 4.7 million infections and 315,000 deaths from the coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide since it emerged in China late last year. There are no specific approved treatments, although several are being used on an emergency basis after showing some promise in preliminary testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Lake Co. Ind. restaurants reopen at half capacity
The NHL's coronavirus pause: The keys to play resuming, latest on the 2020 draft, testing and more
What to know about Illinois' 94K COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain floods Chicago area streets, knocks out power at Willis Tower
Instacart drivers say some customers leave tip, then change it to $0
Actor Sean Penn, Mayor Lightfoot tour new Chicago COVID-19 testing site
38 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Lake Co. Ind. restaurants reopen at half capacity
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 94K, over 4K deaths
Just Sam crowned new 'American Idol'
Show More
Elgin shooting leaves teen dead, minor charged, officials say
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Brief showers Monday, highs in mid-60s
China pledges $2 billion to help COVID-19 relief efforts
More TOP STORIES News