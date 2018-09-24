HEALTH & FITNESS

Mold found at South Elgin middle school

Mold was discovered inside four classrooms at a middle school in west suburban South Elgin.

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Crews have been working to cleanup that mold since Friday at Kenyon Woods Middle School.

The school remained open during the mold remediation and air quality testing. Students were relocated for class. That's because mold was not found in common areas.

District U-46 officials said it is contained to the four classrooms that are closed. Mold was initially found in a drawer in one classroom and further testing detected it in three other rooms.

The district has not yet said when the four classrooms will re-open.

Last week, Coleman Elementary School in nearby Elgin was closed for five days due to mold.

RELATED: Elgin elementary school re-opens Wednesday after mold problems
