Health & Fitness

Detroit mom battling COVID-19 gives birth to twins before being put on ventilator

A Detroit mom who was battling COVID-19 gave birth to twins before she was put in a coma on a ventilator.

The family says 31-year-old Jasmine Logan contracted the virus while she was pregnant. Logan was reportedly having extreme stress placed on her organs by the virus.

Her husband said an emergency cesarean section was done to deliver the twins in order to save Logan's life.

Logan was placed on a ventilator after giving birth more than two weeks ago. Now, she's off the ventilator and slowly regaining consciousness.

The couple's three older children also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering.

SEE ALSO:

Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor

Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19

Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichiganbaby deliverybirthcoronavirusfamilyu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 238 COVID-19 deaths, shattering May record
4 cars stolen in under 2 minutes from Little Village parking lot: owners
Carol Stream stabbing leaves 6 hurt: officials
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney files motion to dismiss 2 charges
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
4 killed in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
Top Democrats back new bipartisan stimulus bill
Show More
Naperville mask mandate fails after mayor changes stance
3 Chicago post offices open Sundays in December
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
La Russa scheduled to change plea in drunken driving case
Indiana reports 6,655 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths
More TOP STORIES News