Monster truck delights children's hospital patients

With engine roaring, the Raminator visited Shriners Hospitals for Kids Chicago today giving patients like Abbi Kirkpatrick a special treat. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
With engine roaring, the Raminator visited Shriners Hospitals for Kids Chicago today giving patients like Abbi Kirkpatrick a special treat.

"I was excited," Kirkpatrick said, adding, "because I'd never seen a monster truck before."

Kids had a chance to explore up close, checking out the engine and talking with driver Jessi Ott.

"It's instant smiles and bundles of joy," Ott said.

The Raminator, operated by Hall Brothers Racing with support from Ram, is quite the ride to look over. It sits on 900-pound tires (taller than many of the kids) underneath a 10-foot tall truly monster truck-and not just any monster truck; the Raminator is the Guinness world record-holder for fastest monster truck.

"Could be my first car," said patient JT Simpson with a head nod.

Shriners regularly hosts events like this to make sure the kids break up treatments with fun for "a chance to be kids for a few minutes while they're here at the hospital," explained Kara Miller from the hospital's digital marketing team.

"It helps her physically but it also boosts her," added Abbi Kirkpatrick's mom Jackie Kirkpatrick.

A monster boost bound to bring out smiles.
