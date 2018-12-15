HEALTH & FITNESS

Mood foods: The link between depression and diet

EMBED </>More Videos

Can your diet effect your mental health?

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Depression is the leading cause of disability in Americans ages 15 to 44. Now, a new study shows the foods you eat or don't eat might affect how you feel.

Depression impacts more than 16 million adults in the United States each year. But, could something as simple as changing your diet help boost your mood?

In a new paper, researchers analyzed the results of 41 studies on depression and food. They found eating a Mediterranean diet was linked to a 33 percent lower risk of depression. The Mediterranean diet includes foods like veggies, fruits, nuts, legumes, fish, and healthy oils which contain monosaturated and omega-three fats.

"Especially the omega three fatty acids ... those are known to have pretty clear effects with depression," said Charles Conway, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis.

On the flip side, the researchers found a diet high in processed foods, sugar and saturated fats upped the risk of depression. Steer clear of products with ingredients like flour, hydrogenated oil, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high fructose corn syrup. Some foods that have been shown to boost your mood: avocados, berries, tomatoes, leafy greens like kale and spinach, walnuts, seeds, and beans. And don't forget to throw in some physical activity for good measure.

"Pushing yourself to exercise regularly probably helps with some degree of mood improvement," continued Dr. Conway.

Some researchers theorize that food affects your mood because it changes your gut bacteria. If you continually consume processed or "inflammatory" foods, you're creating chronic inflammation in the body that can lead to depression.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdietmental healthfood
HEALTH & FITNESS
ABC7 welcomes back anchor Hosea Sanders
Birthday party raises awareness, blood donations for sickle cell patients
Water tested for cancer-causing chemical near Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook
CDC not reporting children's deaths from polio-like AFM, parents say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Illinois GOP stunned after Rauner admits to recruiting 4 others to run for governor
5K celebrates completion of Lakefront Trail Separation Project
Largest known diamond in North America found
Cremation business pleads with package thief to return ashes
Obamacare enrollment continues despite judge striking down the law
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Woman who was pinned by SUV at Indiana toll booth dies four days later
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Show More
Driver killed in high-speed crash with concrete pillar
Swirlz Cupcakes brings holiday cheer with Christmas-themed treats
Perfect Pet
1 killed, 9 wounded in weekend shootings
Prada pulls New York City display after accusations of blackface
More News