COVID-19 vaccine

More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated, CDC says

EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months

ATLANTA -- More than 100 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

The news comes just two weeks after President Joe Biden announced he reached his 100-day goal of administering 100 million doses and expanded his goal to 200 million. As of Thursday, 157.6 million doses have been administered, according to CDC data. More than 200 million doses have been delivered to states and vaccine providers.

North Dakota has administered the largest percentage of its distributed doses of any state or territory, CDC data shows, followed by Wisconsin. Several southern states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama have some of the lowest percentages of administered doses, followed only by Puerto Rico.

According to the CDC, nearly 58 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 22.4% of the nation's population over the age of 18. That includes more than half of adults 65 years and older.

The 100 million vaccination milestone followed a welcome announcement from vaccine producer Pfizer on Thursday evening. The company confirmed its COVID-19 vaccine provides effective protection against the virus for at least six months. While modest, the target is better than the previous estimate of 90 days. It also appeared to be protective against the concerning COVID-19 variant that originated in South Africa, B.1.351.

RELATED: Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?

However, the news came as cases continue to rise in what some experts are starting to call the virus' fourth wave. According to the CDC, cases have increased over the past 12 days, with cases going up 8.4% compared to the previous week. In 13 states and Puerto Rico, the average percentage of positive tests for the last week has been 6% or higher, with Michigan and South Dakota reporting rates above 11%.

Though the CDC also announced Friday that fully vaccinated people could travel without getting tested or quarantining, CDC director Rochelle Walensky told ABC reporters that the CDC is still advising against non-essential travel.

"While we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases," Walensky said during a Friday morning news conference.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
IL reports 3,235 new COVID cases, 24 deaths
Aurora vaccination site converted to state-run facility
IN reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases, 20 coronavirus deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 U.S. Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
IL reports 3,235 new COVID cases, 24 deaths
Chicago shooting: Family of boy killed by CPD in Little Village wants justice
Gerald Reed released from prison after sentence commuted
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Show More
DUI driver rear-ends state trooper on Dan Ryan; 14th ISP car hit this year
Cold case: Man missing from Kenosha ID by DNA as remains discovered in 1978
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
Nike gets a temporary restraining order over Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
More TOP STORIES News