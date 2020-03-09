Coronavirus

More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered, been discharged: WHO

Officials at the World Health Organization said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they're no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be "recovered," depending on the severity of the disease.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationcoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Mo. family violates quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash
Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loyola Academy closed after student exposed to person with COVID-19
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash
How to spot check scams
21 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
4 injured in shooting on I-94 in South Holland: ISP
Spring break child safety travel tips for hotel rooms, rental homes
Man hospitalized for coronavirus speaks out
Show More
1st Ill. sportsbook opens at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines Monday
'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
Mo. family violates quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
Man grabbed 13-year-old girl's hand, kissed it in Wicker Park, police say
Grief group uses beads to ease parents' pain of children lost to addiction
More TOP STORIES News