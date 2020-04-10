Coronavirus

More than half of Americans now wear masks amid coronavirus outbreak: POLL

More than half of Americans are now wearing face coverings in public as part of the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday.

Fifty-five percent of Americans who left their home in the last week said they wore a face mask or face covering, while 45% said they did not.

Like many topics in a deeply polarized America, this decision had a partisan divide: 69% of Democrats and 47% of Republicans said they wore a face covering, a difference of 22 percentage points.

RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines

The poll, conducted between April 8 and 9, comes days after President Donald Trump announced the Center for Disease Control revised its guidelines on wearing masks.

Originally, health organizations urged only sick people and health care workers to wear face coverings, but new research shows that asymptomatic people may spread the coronavirus, and therefore wearing face masks in public may reduce transmission.

The poll also asked Americans about their attitude toward the president, their concerns over the pandemic, their optimism and pessimism about the impact of the virus on American life.

Click here for ABC News' full report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcdccoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
COVID-19 PSA designs wanted in Aurora
Summer events in Chicago may be canceled to stop COVID-19 spread, Pritzker says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd Cook County Jail detainee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Illinois may be 'bending the curve' in COVID-19 fight, Pritzker says
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
How to safely have workers in your home during COVID-19 pandemic
Summer events in Chicago may be canceled to stop COVID-19 spread, Pritzker says
CDC report shows how 1 person spread coronavirus in Chicago in Feb.
Show More
Test tube samples missing after SUV stolen on South Side
COVID-19 PSA designs wanted in Aurora
4 injured, including 2 CPD officers, after squad car hit by stolen vehicle in Englewood
What to know about Illinois' 16,422 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool, breezy Friday
More TOP STORIES News