Mosquito explosion in Chicago area brought on by heavy rain

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- After weeks of heavy rain, the mosquito population is now exploding across the Chicago area.Will County officials have set up mosquito traps in 14 locations across the county. The numbers they are seeing verify the high mosquito counts."We're seeing a lot more floodwater mosquitoes coming out with all the rain we have been seeing. As far as counts when we're testing, usually we do about 50 mosquitoes per test, but in the actual nets where we're collecting, we are seeing a lot more," said Kyle Moy, of the Will County Health Department.Only one mosquito has tested positive for West Nile virus so far in Will County, in Plainfield. The mosquitoes that carry the virus usually don't come out until later in the summer."After big rains and then we see hot, dry weather is when we'll see a lot more West Nile mosquitoes," Moy said.If you spend any significant time outside between dusk and dawn, experts advise using insect repellant with DEET and wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants.