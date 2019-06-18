Batch of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Niles

NILES, Ill. -- A batch of mosquitoes from north suburban Niles have tested positive for West Nile virus.The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District collected the mosquitos on June 12.Positive batches have also been found in traps from Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Kenilworth, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka.While the risk of being infected with West Nile virus is low at this time, The NSMAD recommends residents take personal protection measures to minimize mosquito bites. They include using insect repellent, wearing loose fitting clothing and avoiding peak mosquito feeding times during the hours around dawn and dusk.Residents are also urged to get rid of any items that can hold, particularly smaller items that may be easily overlooked.