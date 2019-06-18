Health & Fitness

Batch of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Niles

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District has found the first batch of West Nile virus positive mosquitoes in Niles this year. (File)

NILES, Ill. -- A batch of mosquitoes from north suburban Niles have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District collected the mosquitos on June 12.

Positive batches have also been found in traps from Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Kenilworth, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka.

While the risk of being infected with West Nile virus is low at this time, The NSMAD recommends residents take personal protection measures to minimize mosquito bites. They include using insect repellent, wearing loose fitting clothing and avoiding peak mosquito feeding times during the hours around dawn and dusk.

Residents are also urged to get rid of any items that can hold, particularly smaller items that may be easily overlooked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnileswest nile virusmosquitotests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
Calif. mother accused in death of special-needs boy kept hidden in closet
Officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
Man charged again in stabbing death of boy, 11, who begged for his life
$25K reward offered in murder of off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
Show More
Brookfield Zoo's new furry & feathery arrivals
Taco Bell free Doritos Locos Tacos available today
Planters unveils Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers
Age progression image released 45 years after Hammond boy's disappearance
VIDEO: Man dragged down highway during road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News