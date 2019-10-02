vaccines

New study shows most vaccinated states: WalletHub

Does your home state have a shot at cracking this year's list of "States that Vaccinate the Most?"

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts is the most vaccinated state, followed by Vermont, Rhode Island, North Dakota and New Hampshire. Illinois ranks at #24.

Massachusetts also leads the nation in children and teenagers immunization rates, while Vermont comes in at #1 for adult and elderly vaccination rates.

According to WalletHub, they considered 18 categories, including share of vaccinated children, share of people without health insurance and reported measles outbreaks to determine which states vaccinate the most.

According to the World Health Organization, immunizations prevent 2-3 million deaths every year.

Read the full WalletHub study here.
