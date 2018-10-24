Mount Greenwood residents meet to discuss cancer concerns

Children are among the several people battling sometimes deadly forms of cancer in Chicago's close-knit Mount Greenwood neighborhood. All of them are living within just blocks of each other."I know that I would not want another family to go through what we've gone through," said Tricia Krause. She lost her 19-year-old daughter to cancer, and she and her son are also cancer survivors.Krause was among the first to question whether water in suburban Crestwood might be to blame. Now she is trying to help residents of the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side to determine if there is an environmental cause for numerous cases of pediatric cancer. Among them is Anthony Pappalas, who was 7 when cancer claimed his life."I think when you have four children living within two blocks and all of those four children went to the same school, that's not a coincidence," Krause said.Families are meeting Wednesday night in nearby Merrionette Park to discuss their cancer concerns in an informational setting. Mother Janessa Cannon is worried about her own children in the neighborhood."Let's get to the bottom of it. Let's see what's affecting us in our neighborhood," Cannon said.There have been several studies of the area by state and city officials to determine whether there is an unusually high incidence of cancer there. But they've been inconclusive.There's always that thought, you know, what could be in the ground? What could be in the water? It's a real fear," said Ald. Matt O'Shea, 19th Ward.The community, which includes several Far South Side neighborhoods, is close-knit and news - good or bad - travels fast. So does concern about health risks. The University of Chicago is now working on a more comprehensive cancer study."There's nothing that's been found to date that indicates there's an environmental cause of increased incidence of pediatric cancer," said Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-18th District.The University of Chicago study includes several hundred families, but preliminary results are not expected for at least a year.