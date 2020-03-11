Health & Fitness

MS Awareness Week is March 8-14 ahead of Chicago walk in April

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society recognizes March 8 to 14 as MS Awareness Week.

The society's slogan is "together we are stronger," and it is gearing up for the 2020 Walks in Chicago and several suburbs.

Chicago's walk is on April 26.

Then the next weekend it's Naperville, Saint Charles, Roselle, Orland Park, Lake in the Hills and Oak Lawn.

MS is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body, according to the society's website.

Registration is now open at WalkMS.org.
