MyEyeDr. wants to make vision care affordable for all

See the Joy this season with MyEyeDr., a network of local optometry practices offering comprehensive eye care services.

Having a routine comprehensive eye exam is the most important thing you can do to prevent or treat vision problems. MyEyeDr. welcomes all vision insurance plans and providers. They want to make vision health attainable for all individuals.

The end of the year is near and MyEyeDr. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Artis Beatty joined Val and Ryan to discuss the importance of using your flexible spending accounts before they expire at the year's end.

MyEyeDr. also carries a wide selection of designer and value prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses plus standard and specialty prescription contact lenses.

MyEyeDr. has more than 560 offices in 25 states. Visit their website for more information. Full list of Chicago area locations below:

Andersonville
Batavia
Bolingbrook
Calumet City
Chicago Avenue
Clybourn Commons
East Madison
Elmhurst
Elk Grove Village
Evanston Central St.
Evanston Dempster St.
Grayslake
Gurnee
Highland Park

Hinsdale
Joliet
Lake Forest
Lake Zurich
Lakeview
Lansing
Minooka
Machesney Park - Rockford
Lincoln Square
Lincoln Park-North Sheridan
North Michigan Ave
Naperville 75th Street
Naperville- East Ogden Ave
North Center
Oak Lawn
Oak Park
Old Town

Park Ridge
West Loop
Wicker Park
Winnetka
Vernon Hills
West Dundee
Northwest Indiana
Merrillville
Michigan City
Valparaiso
Wisconsin
Fredonia
Fox Point
Kenosha
Mequon
New Berlin
Green Bay
