Naperville Calvary Church pastor dies after positive COVID-19 test, wife says

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The wife of a Naperville pastor says he has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus last week.
Church officials said Pastor Angel Escamilla tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia on March 24. He was hospitalized and "seriously ill," according to a message on the church's Facebook page. His wife said he died Sunday night.
Church officials also said another staff member "who does not typically have contact with the congregation" also tested positive for coronavirus. They have reached out to everyone who has had contact with that staff member and encouraged them to self-quarantine.
The church said it has been holding services online since the weekend of March 7 and 8.
